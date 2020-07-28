Have you ever been in a relationship where it feels like you are also dating your partner's BFF? Not because you love them both but because their BFF is always around third-wheeling?
And the thing is you don't know how to have that awkward conversation with your partner and tell them that you wish to spend some alone time with them without the thrid-wheel.
So Rachel is in a budding relationship with Lee and she feels like she is a third-wheeling 'marshmallow' between Elle and Lee's bromantic relationship.
And because Elle is in a long-distance relationship with Noah and is lonely, she needs her best friend more than ever.
But unlike a lot of us, Rachel decides to take a stand for her relationship, has that difficult and awkward conversation and asks Lee to establish some healthy boundaries.
And oh don't get her wrong, Rachel is not insecure of Elle, she makes it very clear that she wishes to spend some more quality time with her boyfriend, Lee. Lee wants the same but he doesn't know how to handle the situation.
Taking matters into her own hands, Rachel does something that most of us don't have the courage to do, confront, and call out the third wheel:
After watching Kissing Booth 2 I just had a realization. I just wanna say sorry for my friends for being such a dork and a third wheel every time when both of you have alone time together. Hope y'all forgive me. 👉👈🥺— Gon (@jtaufikkk) July 24, 2020
Thank you for not romanticizing or compromising with your third wheel and demanding what you rightfully deserve, you have given us hope.