Racism is the substitute for casteism among desis. Whenever they’re unable to exhibit their casteist sentiments out of technicalities, they’ll switch to racism to keep their problematic mentality alive. To corroborate this, we have a woman in a Twitter thread (@jeegujja) talking about racist, sexist men who couldn’t handle seeing strong Black female leads in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In the thread, the woman from Chennai shared how some men hurled vile racist slurs each time a woman came on screen in the theatre.

Watched Black Panther yesterday at AGS T Nagar. Throughout the duration of the film, some men kept screaming 'kurangu', 'kurangu moonji', and all kinds of racist slurs. Yes this happened in my city Chennai. Everytime a Black woman came on screen to do anything, these men would — Greeshma Kuthar (@jeegujja) November 13, 2022

They’d also laugh, use all kinds of pronouns, and make fun of Black women in the film. Even when people nearby asked them to shut up, they were unabashedly relentless.

fun everytime any of them even opened their mouth. A couple of times I heard people say 'Silence' but these disgusting people didn't stop. After a point I went looking for somebody from AGS to intervene and get them to shut up. They didn't so much, they kept cackling at the women — Greeshma Kuthar (@jeegujja) November 13, 2022

Note how racism and sexism were so deeply embedded within their system that they didn’t experience the slightest bit of hesitation about screaming such things in public.

with strong woman protagonists are made and yet, this is what happens. It's not even shocking, it's disgusting and that these men did this in an open hall filled with people ruining it for everybody and then walked away like geniuses – wow. CHI — Greeshma Kuthar (@jeegujja) November 13, 2022

Take a look at how Twitter is calling this out.

The culture needs a serious intervention! https://t.co/yji202wMD1 — Kavita Thomas (@KavitaThomas) November 14, 2022

Sick Psychos, such behavior by these retards should have punished severely for this dangerously ill display, wait then I realize our so called democracy negate this as freedom of expression 🤮🤮 https://t.co/b6hk4O6M54 — Kirubha Thangavel (@Kirub_Filmfreak) November 14, 2022

We ugly from d inside.

Most of my family is fair, n I was born wheatish. It was so difficult for my mother that she subjected a 3 month old me to daily malai n what not massages to turn me.

Hence, I repeat, we all ugly n hopeless. https://t.co/nZRSG6ydkT — Ki Fark Pàndà (@RoxanneGaitonde) November 14, 2022

Let’s make it clear: every racist, misogynistic, casteist, homophobic, and sexist individual is a disdain to Earth. They’re more brackets, but then, this list won’t stop.

Not limited to Chennai men. You can count men from all over the country into this bin. And the worst of all hypocrisies is that South Indians cry about North Indians using racist slurs on skin color but don’t hesitate for a moment to use the same slurs against Black population! https://t.co/X3vecyn1MQ — Bloody Stree ♀️❤️‍🔥👩‍🔬 (@BloodyStree) November 13, 2022

BTW, this is not a standalone story from one cinema hall in India.

Like India is so racist ,i can't even begin with. Even i noticed this at the end of movie, what was supposed to be the cute scene at end was laughed by group of people. #BlackPanther #BLACKPINK_WORLDTOUR #WakandaForever https://t.co/P1BOuXUVtN — Kieran (@kierankumarkk) November 14, 2022

Happened in Hyderabad too…. https://t.co/T37vbOlFga — Free Guy (@THEweaPEN) November 14, 2022

Adding to the point of misogyny & racism linked to #BlackPanther that I’ve seen and heard (tweeted about this yesterday). First – some can’t digest a female superhero. And then, some disgusting comments passed on the women and their race.



Breaks my heart! I swear. https://t.co/uqG3ihcypy — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) November 13, 2022

Proof that we are all shitty – just in different ways. https://t.co/4cnJQTXWE6 — Gayatri (@ngayatri) November 13, 2022

Not surprised at all! Our obsession with white skin can be seen in every aspect of life here. We Indians are most racist in the world. https://t.co/WFjkqFZ3sW — Lyanna (@itz_all_goodman) November 13, 2022

A large set of people are like this and probably even worse. Still remember watching NKP and the comments throughout that movie. https://t.co/QAJCGiNXon — Atman (@teetotalerr) November 13, 2022

Hyderabad is equally horrible (all Indian cities are probably like this). Had the same kind of experience while watching Black Panther. Three men and two women in their 40s were so nasty, making all kinds of racist remarks brazenly like a running commentary and giggling. https://t.co/thkty8ECws — Bala (@Bala__G) November 13, 2022

Another example of why Indians are the best racists🤌 https://t.co/kYc3b00tQL — Vishwarup777 (@VishwaruPant) November 13, 2022

It’s high time desis wake up from their colonial hangover and recognise individuals as humans and not their race.