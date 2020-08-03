Every time Radhika Apte's name appears on the poster of a film, we expect to witness something unique. Her body of work over a period of time has ensured that any film of hers is eagerly awaited.

Case in point, her new film- A Call to Spy that had premiered last year at the Edinburgh Film Festival has released its first trailer for the laymen.

Apte plays the real-life Indian-origin British spy, Noor Inayat Khan in this World War II film about the first women spies to have enlisted.

The women, who the British believed would not be doubted much by the Nazis, were inducted into the espionage operations to learn about their activities and foil them.

The film also stars Stana Katic and Sarah Megan Thomas.

You can watch the trailer here:

The film will release in theatres on the 2nd of October.