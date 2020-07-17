Netflix is bringing back its favourite star, Radhika Apte, in a murder mystery where nothing is as simple as it looks.

Raat Akeli Hai stars Nawazzudin Siddiqui as Jatil Yadav, a determined cop, investigating the murder of a powerful politician.

Radhika Apte plays the politician's mistress, while Shweta Tripathi plays his daughter and Shivani Raghuvanshi his granddaughter.

As Jatil Yadav questions the obvious suspects, he has to navigate between bureaucratic pressure and disappearing clues, to find both, the killer and the motive.

The film also stars Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, and Aditya Srivastava.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on July 31.