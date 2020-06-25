After making her mark with impeccable acting skills, actor Radhika Apte's is making headlines with her directorial debut.

Written and directed by the actor, her short film Sleepwalkers was announced as the winner for ‘The Best Midnight Short’ at the Palms Spring International Short Fest.

The film is centered around the subject of sleepwalking as the title suggests and stars actors Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles.

What the film is about does not really come across in the trailer, so I can't really give it away. I started diving last year and that's where I got the idea.

- Radhika Apte to IANS

Watch the teaser of the film here:

The film's teaser sure leaves you with goosebumps and we can't wait to watch it soon.