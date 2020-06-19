Radhika Apte has proved time and again how versatile she is as an actor. From mainstream to digital platforms, she has shown that her talent has no bounds.

Now there's some good news for all the fans who are eager to see the actor's International project. After The Wedding Guest and The Ashram, the actor will be seen in her English project titled Liberté: A Call to Spy.

The Sacred Games actor made the official announcement on her Instagram handle that the movie is set to be released by IFC Films this fall. It is directed by Oscar-nominated documentary producer Lydia Dean Pilcher.

In the IG post, she shared a still from the movie where she is seen in her on-screen role of spy Noor Inayat Khan, a Muslim pacifist.

Liberté: A Call to Spy is a movie about World War 2 and how Winston Churchill ordered the formation of a spy agency, the Special Operations Executive (SOE) which recruited and trained female spies. Alongside Apte, actors Sarah Megan Thomas and Stana Katic will be portraying the roles of female spies.