It’s happened. The pre-wedding celebrations by the Ambani family for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place over the weekend, and well, they were otherworldly. We know this primarily because social media is still overloaded with videos and clips of every teeny-tiny moment from the 3-day-long extravaganza in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

It’s not just the itinerary for the event that was grand. You see, we knew already how magnificent it was gonna be, after all, it was an Ambani celebration. But those scenes and the recorded instances re-iterated that Mukesh Ambani and his family can do anything and everything, bringing to reality sights that could otherwise only exist in the wildest dreams.

Here are 10 moments from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding that proved anything can happen at an Ambani event –

1. Rihanna returning from her hiatus and performing her HIT songs in India in a private concert

The last time the singer performed was at the Super Bowl halftime, which was only about 13 minutes. It’s at the Ambani’s grand party that Rihanna really returned in almost 8 years. She herself noted the same stating, “The show was the best. I haven’t done a real show in eight years”, reported Hindustan Times.

Rihanna's $6M performance of "All Of The Lights" in India at the son of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's wedding pic.twitter.com/d1J4ZfvWzE — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 2, 2024

2. Not just it, her stealing Orry’s earring

WHAAATTT!

3. And if that wasn’t enough, she grooved with Janhvi Kapoor on ‘Zingaat‘

NO WAY JANHVI MADE RIHANNA DANCE ON ZINGAT?????? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OXYb1HIqwt — sach🪓 (@sachinhna) March 2, 2024

4. Bollywood celebrities were put in a school bus for pre-wedding ‘picnic’

Alexa, play ‘ABCD…‘ in the background. It would only make sense. BTW, some exclusive celebrities like SRK and Ranbir Kapoor got Rolls-Royce to pick them up.

Celebrity: I need a Vanity Van, a car to travel and one Bus for my crew members.

Ambani’s: Ek bus hai, chalna hai to bataao.😂pic.twitter.com/kBwTatdMbh — Rishabh Kaushik (@RishabhKaushikk) March 2, 2024

5. Three Khans of Bollywood danced together

Once, SRK was asked when he, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan would share the screen together. He wittily remarked, “Aap afford kar sako toh offer kardo. Beta, chaddi baniyan bikk jaegi teeno ko sign karte karte.” Cut to an Ambani event.

Producers: we cannot get SRK, Salman, Aamir together because too expensive



Mukesh Ambani: hold my Dhokla pic.twitter.com/jRW9O3fo2m — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 3, 2024

6. Mukesh Ambani became a Bollywood actor in front of Bollywood actors and got them all to applaud his performance

Mukesh Ambani as Don 😭😂😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/dbrWBlULAA — a (@awwhonaa) March 3, 2024

7. Salman Khan and Akon played drums

How random is that!

Anant Ambani trying to lift @BeingSalmanKhan (finally Shera lifted him), SK playing drums with Akon was the visual I needed! 🤓💃🧿 pic.twitter.com/5ZOC531CcH — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) March 4, 2024

8. Akshay Kumar delivered a high-on-energy performance, ‘probably’ after his sleeping hours

We know how particular the man is about his schedule.

Bade Miyan #AkshayKumar Energy at 56 years of Age and then Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani Hugging him ❤️



Khiladi Magic 🔥#AnantRadhika #AnantRadhikaWedding at Jamnagar pic.twitter.com/bDYZi2LtPl — TA 💫 #BMCM-EID_2024 (@Tirlovesha) March 3, 2024

9. Diljit Dosanjh completely steal the show in a concert that also has Rihanna in it

We love this MAN!!

Rockstar @diljitdosanjh who stole the whole show in ambani's pre wedding #DiljitDosanjh pic.twitter.com/nbqZjbBnEr — TAJINDER KALSI 🏏 (@Tajinder_13_13) March 4, 2024

10. Get celebrities to deliver a dance performance as it was some sort of an Annual Day function from school

LATEST : Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dance to Gallan Goodiyaan at the pre-wedding celebrations Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. #RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone #AnantAmbani #anantradhikaprewedding #Ambani #AmbaniWedding pic.twitter.com/8IZ64RHwOD — Box Office Figures (@BoxOfficeFig) March 2, 2024

Deepika and Ranveer watching SRK-Gauri's dance ✨



srkdp crumbs pic.twitter.com/mn1w9rplfb — 🌶️ (@delicatepiku) March 4, 2024

Ambani’s universe is so random. You’d see crossovers you can’t even imagine.