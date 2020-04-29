Whether you've seen every film he has been a part of, or just remember him as Mungerilal from the show, Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne, there is no missing Raghubir Yadav's talent as an actor

Raghubir Yadav
However, we just found out that Raghubir Yadav is also an accomplished flutist. 

Better Create than Procrastinate

Raghubir Yadav has shared a few videos on his Instagram account, where he plays the flute, either alone, or with his son. 

#lockdowndiaries #flute #kawala #sundown

A true example of his talent is how, he manages to turn even a straw into a flute: 

People were definitely left impressed by his talent: 

This is certainly not Raghubir Yadav's first tryst with producing music. He has composed music and sung songs for a few movies and ads, including the track Mehengai Dayana in Peepli Live, and Lamh Tera for Coke Studio India. 

Literally a powerhouse performer. 