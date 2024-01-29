The only good thing about the internet (on most days) is the fact that we get to be aware. Of things that are happening around us, of things that we may not know of, otherwise. For instance, the recent conversation around Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has put things into perspective for a lot of people. The videos of the said incident are now viral.

The video shows Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hitting a man with a slipper, while enquiring about a ‘bottle’. Reportedly, the man, Naveed Hasnain is a protege. The incident is understandably triggering and deeply problematic – something that people talked about. However, that’s not where it ends.

After the clip went viral, the singer issued an ‘apology’ where he almost justifies his actions. He said: “Yeh ek ustaad aur shagird ka rishta hai. Jab koi shagird achha kaam karta hai toh usko utna hi pyaar hi dete hain.” The video goes on for a while, where he also brings in the student and his father. He then asks the student to issue his statement – which is another low.

🚨Rahat Fateh Ali Khan released an apology video pic.twitter.com/Z1s9Z9LT42 — WarpaintJournal.in (@WarpaintJ) January 28, 2024

Reportedly, the singer also said in other video that this clip was shot and leaked by someone who wanted to tarnish his image. He said, “These are attempts to defame me and paint me as a tyrant, but I ask them to take a look at themselves first.” The series of events – where he assaulted his student, made the victim issue a ‘clarification’ for his image cleansing, and then posed as a victim is particularly terrifying.

How to not make an apology.



Also, the irony?! #Rahat Fateh Ali Khan cannot be excused, and we must dismantle any & all unjust treatment in every class system https://t.co/iVyy3IhJKj — Kinza كنزا (@KinzaK89) January 28, 2024

There is no justification that makes it better, and the least one can do is apologize. It’s the bare minimum, but the singer somehow managed to make it worse than what he did.

Both the incident and the aftermath has left people outraged. Singer Chinmayi Sripada also criticized Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for assaulting a student.

Rahat fateh Ali khan physically assault his house help and then saying “apas ka mamla hai” no bro this is your actual face 😈😈 — bismaa (@bismaamed) January 28, 2024

Nothing, absolutely nothing can justify Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's disgusting behaviour ! Put that man behind bars already. — Rimsha Tahir (@rumshum12) January 27, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan beating on his servant is not okay. Now he's tried to release an apology video justifying that behaviour. I really do feel so sorry for the hired help in Pakistan. They have no rights when it comes to abuse, some elites take full advantage. It's disgusting. — Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh) January 27, 2024

If all behind the scene videos would come out of these celebrities then no one would give them a single rupee . — HP (@HP02CE57) January 28, 2024

90% of the privileged in the sub-continent behave like that.

Irrespective of region, religion, caste, language and profession. — Venkat Reddy (@Venkat_R_) January 27, 2024

Shameful behavior it was. Even worse to have the victim and his father come and condone his actions. — Sukhie Brar (@BrarSukhie) January 27, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan should be imprisoned. Period.



It is not even relevant to ask why he beat his subordinate/shagird.



The question is how a man can beat up, abuse, humiliate, and dehumanise another man in that way. And if this happens, humans collectively must teach people… — Darab Farooqui (@darab_farooqui) January 28, 2024

On some days, there’s very little humanity to us, humans.