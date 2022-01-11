Rahul Dravid has expressed his desire to play himself in his own biopic. As a joke, of course. But while the legend celebrates his 49th birthday today, we wondered if the biopic of The Wall ever comes to pass, which actors would be cast as members of the Indian team. 

1. Manjot Singh as Harbhajan Singh

2. Arjun Kapoor as Virender Sehwag

3. Sidhant Chaturvedi as MS Dhoni

4. Rajkumar Rao as VVS Laxman

5. Amir Khan as Sachin Tendulkar

6. Abhishek Bachhan as Anil Kumble

7. Vicky Kaushal as Zaheer Khan

8. Parambrata Chaterjee as Sourav Ganguly

9. John Abraham as Jagaval Srinath

10. Ishan Khattar as Mohammad Kaif

11. Shashank Arora as Rahul Dravid

This was fun. They should let me do one of these every day. 