The first look of Netflix's new web-series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, just dropped and we are both, excited and petrified.

From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House comes a new ghost story.



The Haunting of Bly Manor premieres October 9 pic.twitter.com/flznbXLCvi — Netflix (@netflix) August 31, 2020

The show stars Rahul Kohli, Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Kate Siegel in lead roles.

So, while we are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the Haunting of Hill House to release, we stalked Rahul Kohli (Owen), who plays the role of the estate's chef at Bly Manor, to know a little more about him.

For those who don't know, Rahul Kohli is a British actor who was born on 13th November 1985, in London.

And, if you think you've seen him somewhere before, you must have probably seen him in a television series, iZombie where be played the role of Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti.

He has also made notable appearances in films like Happy Anniversary, Supergirl and the animated TV series, Harley Quinn.

When he's not busy shooting, he spends his time playing video games.

Rahul also loves playing the guitar and singing along, once in a while when he wants to lay back and relax. We must say, he's quite good at it.

He's also quite active and vocal about social issues on social media.

He enjoys taking selfies and putting them up just like most of us.

And, guess what, he's a huge fan of Star Wars.

Well, he's a sneaker head too.

He loves goofing around and these pictures are proof.

'The Haunting of Bly Manor' is all set to premiere on Netflix on 9th October.

Click here to follow him on Instagram.