Bollywood’s ultimate diva, Malaika Arora, is back in the spotlight, and this time it’s not for her iconic dance moves or fitness routines. After her much-publicized breakup with Arjun Kapoor, rumors are swirling that Malaika might have found love again. And the lucky guy? Fashion stylist Rahul Vijay.

So, what’s brewing between the two? Let’s dive into the tea.

It all started when Malaika took the stage with AP Dhillon at his Mumbai concert, grooving to With You. While her electrifying dance moves set the crowd on fire, it was Rahul Vijay’s Instagram post that turned heads. Sharing pictures of Malaika from the concert, Rahul captioned one, “Wait, was it a Malaika concert?” The duo even shared a cozy frame, adding fuel to the dating rumors.

Who Is Rahul Vijay?

If you’re wondering who Rahul Vijay is, he’s not just your average stylist. Rahul has worked with the crème de la crème of Bollywood, from styling Arjun Kapoor (yep, you read that right) to working with Ahan Shetty, Athiya Shetty, and Vedang Raina. A former fashion editor for GQ India, Harper’s Bazaar India, and Elle, Rahul is a force in the fashion world, and it seems like he’s caught Malaika’s eye.

A Look Back at Malaika & Arjun’s Love Story

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor started dating in 2018, and their love story became a Bollywood fairy tale. The couple, though private, often shared glimpses of their romantic getaways and birthday celebrations. However, as all good things must come to an end, their relationship reportedly “ran its course,” according to a source. Despite the breakup, there’s no bad blood between the two, with mutual respect still intact.

Malaika’s Journey From Arbaaz to Arjun

Before Arjun, Malaika was married to actor Arbaaz Khan, with whom she shares a son, Arhaan. Post-divorce in 2017, the two have co-parented amicably, and Arbaaz has since tied the knot with Sshura Khan. Malaika, meanwhile, has stayed busy redefining fitness goals, judging reality shows, and being the OG Bollywood fashionista.

Fans React to the Dating Buzz

As the rumors fly, fans are losing their minds. Some are ecstatic about Malaika finding happiness again, while others are simply intrigued by the Bollywood-fashion crossover of her rumored relationship with Rahul Vijay. Either way, everyone’s keeping their eyes peeled for more updates.

Whether or not Malaika and Rahul are an item remains to be confirmed. But one thing’s for sure. Malaika Arora knows how to keep us hooked, both on and off the screen. What do you think of this rumored romance? Let us know!