Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming thriller-drama, The Railway Men, and it seems like an important movie.

The four-episode series revolves around the infamous Bhopal Gas Tragedy (1984) and its unsung heroes. The series focuses on how a few men save thousands of lives after a toxic gas leak from a pesticide plant in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

The series features Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, this series is slated to be released on November 18, 2023.

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.