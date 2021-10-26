Recently, actor Rajinikanth received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. He touched the hearts of many with whom he dedicated his award to.

During the speech to accept the award, Rajinikanth thanked his mentor K Balachander, his brother Satyanarayana Gaikwad and his old friend and colleague Raj Bahadur. The superstar's fans were praising him for being humble as ever and remembering to thank his old friend who he worked with as a bus conductor.

I am extremely happy to receive this prestigious award and my heartfelt thanks to the central government for honouring me with the Dadasaheb Phalke award. I dedicate this award to my mentor and guru K Balachander sir. At this moment, I remember him with gratitude. And my brother Satyanarayana Gaikwad, who is like my father, for teaching me great values and inculcating spirituality in me. Also, my thanks to my friend and colleague, Raj Bahadur, who was a bus transport driver. When I was the bus conductor, he was the one who identified the actor in me and encouraged me to join cinema...

- Rajinikanth

The two have been friends for decades and it's beyond beautiful to see how Rajinikanth remembered his old friend during such a celebratory time in his life.

Of course the actor's fans felt even more respect for him after this.

Like other actors he also thanks his parents, Guru, fans and families but what makes the difference is still he mentioning his friend Raj Bahadur and thanking him



Talent makes a man but Attitude matters @rajinikanth ❤️#DadasahebSuperstarRAJINI #Annaatthe pic.twitter.com/J9330TFFAE — Jammy 🥷 (@Jammie_687) October 25, 2021

Hearty Congratulations to Namma Superstar @rajinikanth Avl for being conferred the #DadasahebPhalkeAward!



Your simplicity & humbleness is reflected in your words when you dedicated the award to your bus driver friend Raj Bahadur, besides your Guru K. Balachander! pic.twitter.com/IxcSxtovsn — Amar Prasad (@amarprasadreddy) October 25, 2021

Dada Saheb Phalke awardee Superstar Rajinikanth begins his speech by dedicating his award to K Balachandar, His elder brother , His friend Raj bahadur and all his industry fellows and technicians .@rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/xf4Owx2ahx — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) October 25, 2021

#Rajinikanth honoured with #DadasahebPhalkeAward : ‘I am nobody without my fans’

The Superstar dedicated his award to his mentor K Balachander, his brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad and his bus driver-friend Raj Bahadur



https://t.co/BkmZXGesYc — biju govind (@bijugovind) October 25, 2021

Thalaivar @rajinikanth also dedicated his award to his friend Raj Bahadur 😍 who was his friend during early days while Thalaivar was Bus Conductor in Karnataka.



Also said he motivated Thalaivar to Act in movies.



Respect Thalaivaa 🤘#DadasahebSuperstarRAJINI@rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/8YUf1E9gMI — ᴹᵃʳᵗʸ ᴹᶜᶠˡʸ (@MrVTweetzz) October 25, 2021

SuperStar #RajiniKanth in #DadasahebPhalkeAward : I also dedicate this award to my Karnataka friend, My colleague “Raj Bahadur” who was my bus driver when i was working as a conductor, He’s the one who identified the acting talent in me & encouraged to join in cinemas.



❤️❤️❤️ — KARTHIK DP  (@dp_karthik) October 25, 2021

My Friend Raj Bahadur !! Kitne baar jeethoge... Eki toh Dil Hain..

Thalaivar 🙏🙏🙏😍



Read "The Name is Rajinikanth" by Gayatri Sreekanth if u get time. That book is all life .. — TrivikramFan (@4ever_PK) October 25, 2021

One of the happiest moments for shri dadasaheb phalke ji...Today he will truly be proud of the recipient....Even on this occasion, the man says raj bahadur..his conductor days friend...Impeccable.. — Waterbearer (@Waterbe83749811) October 25, 2021

A superstar indeed!