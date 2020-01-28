Unless you've been living under a rock, or perhaps even then, you'd be aware of the famous episode of Bear Grylls' Man Vs. Wild where PM Modi was the featured guest. 

Modi Vs Bear Grylls
Source: newslocker

And clearly, Bear Grylls was aware that the only celebrity who could top PM Modi's guest appearance, was none other than the original Thalaiva, Rajinikanth. 

Rajinikanth
Source: thehansindia

As per reports, the episode is currently being shot in Bandipur forest in Karnataka. 

Naturally, Twitterati went wild with excitement over the news: 

This is one battle wilderness may just lose out on! 