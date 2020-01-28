Unless you've been living under a rock, or perhaps even then, you'd be aware of the famous episode of Bear Grylls' Man Vs. Wild where PM Modi was the featured guest.

And clearly, Bear Grylls was aware that the only celebrity who could top PM Modi's guest appearance, was none other than the original Thalaiva, Rajinikanth.

As per reports, the episode is currently being shot in Bandipur forest in Karnataka.

British adventurer Bear Grylls arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot with actor Rajinikanth for an episode of his show 'Man vs Wild'. pic.twitter.com/mIkSrOARSz — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Naturally, Twitterati went wild with excitement over the news:

Face off between two LIONS

😍😍😍



After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to Shoot ‘Man vs Wild’ With Bear Grylls https://t.co/QyMNWX2zIf — Dr.Ravi (@imravee) January 28, 2020

It would be child’s play for Superstar to handle the Man vs Wild episode. He has lived all along in TamiNadu among us folks. Having seen, heard, handled is all, Thalaivar may be at HOME. — Narasimhan (@Narasimhan6) January 28, 2020

Animals gonna bow down to him seeing his swag 🤘🤘🤘#talaivagoeswild — Nivasgowda11 (@11Nivasgowda) January 28, 2020

Wow 😍❤ — Sandhya (@SandhyaCutie7) January 28, 2020

Waiting for it🔥 — Assaultsethuᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ (@Assaultsethu7) January 28, 2020

This is one battle wilderness may just lose out on!