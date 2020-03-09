After the award-winning success of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, a sequel is in works. The first movie made headlines for its bold storyline where a young man comes to terms with his parents having another child.

Though not much is known about the second film, titled Badhaai Do, it's confirmed that Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have been roped in to play the lead roles. Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing the role of a Delhi cop, who is the only male police officer at a female police station. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen essaying the role of a PT teacher.

For me, the script is one of the best that I have ever come across and I immediately wanted to do the film. My character again is strong, independent and author-backed, and it gives me a lot of scope to bring a very different and cool character to life. This time too, the film will say something extremely relevant and relatable but in the most hilarious manner. The film has its heart rooted in family values.

- Bhumi Pednekar to Mumbai Mirror

I have played a cop before but never with this perspective. I look for layered characters and this one is a perfect match. My character is surrounded by strong women at home and at work and that adds immense depth to his personality.

- Rajkummar Rao to Mumbai Mirror

The film will be directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The shoot will begin by June and the movie is expected to release by early 2021.