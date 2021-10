Rakulpreet Singh isn't just an actress in the industry but also a math genius, a gym owner, a golfer, AND a master of all looks.

Here are all the pictures of Rakulpreet that have me staring at her for hours at a stretch, but that's the discomfort I'm grateful for!

Need inspiration to pull off the simplest of the looks? Fret no more!

If the 'wedding season' ever has an ambassador it would certainly be Rakulpreet!

Being a fitness geek while staying all in vogue!

Still figuring out what's adding to the October heat? We'll show you.

Here are some of her unrivalled looks from De De Pyaar De, our all-time favourite!

While we despise our friends for snapping us while we gulp down food, here's Rakulpreet 'feeding' us with her cutesy looks.

How, just how is the vacay vibe so effortlessly captured while she slays with grace!

Jack of all trades and master of all 'em looks, indeed!