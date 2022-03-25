As we all know, S. S. Rajamouli's RRR released recently. There had been quite a buzz around the cast of the film, as it stars N.T.R Rao Jr., Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. And it seems the film has killed it among the audience.

RRR is a Telugu language, period, action-drama film which revolves two revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they start fighting for their country in the 1920s.

The scenes from the film are being widely shared and praised online. Here is what the internet has to say about it. Also, the audience is applauding Ram Charan greatly for his performance in the movie!

#RamCharan is the show stealer 🔥

His Performance is beyond Terrific (Career Best after Rangasthalam), also the character buildup is extremely good. #NTR's Nuances are decent as well. #RRRMovie — Agnyathavaasi (@ThisisHarsha_) March 25, 2022

“Fire and water are both omnipotent, and when their mass is equal they create divine balance” #RRRMovie

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

RACCHAAA-MAXX-PROOO

🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊

Three times minimum watch for

stoRy

fiRe

wateR@ssrajamouli sir🙏🏽🙏🏽@AlwaysRamCharan sir🙏🏽🙏🏽 & @tarak9999 sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) March 25, 2022

Oh good lord! This film has a rave of emotions. #RRRMovie

Charan, the Megastar is now unleashed. Aptly loaded, aimed and shot. #superproud

was equally thrilled to see a new NTR. 🔥🌊🤝 pic.twitter.com/08Y3XlMSY5 — Pravallika Anjuri (@ipravallika) March 24, 2022

#RRRMovie review one word . SPELLBOUND .. @ssrajamouli is a genius .. the interval scene 🐅🐕🐴🦏 insanity . @tarak9999 steals the show a star to watch on pan India level ( Hindi dub fab ) . @AlwaysRamCharan is terrific ( Hindi dub poor ) . Second half dips climax shocks 4/5 epic — GURU FILMY (@Filmyboy3) March 25, 2022

#RRRMovie interval - @AlwaysRamCharan and @tarak9999 have given their everything to the movie .



The master @ssrajamouli - so so hard to engage audience with this subject. But he does.



A visual extravaganza so far !! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) March 25, 2022

Tbh I thought NTR would completely dominate RC on screen but I was wrong. Career best performance ichaadu Charan. He went head on head with NTR in many scenes. Blood pettesaaru iddaru. Peak performance. #RRRMovie — ً (@TheDhamkii) March 25, 2022

Jr NTR performance in this scene No one Can do నట సార్వ భౌమ of this Generation 💥💥💥#RRRMovie#KomuramBheemudo #RRR pic.twitter.com/YE3yap5NUZ — vijaybhanu manda (@imvijay0505) March 25, 2022

Tarak anna performance in Komaram Bheemudo song proved again why he is THE BEST in this business💥💥💥@tarak9999 #ManOfMasssesNTR #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/c5PcwD2tuK — KICK Tollywood ᵀʰᵒᵏᵏᵘᵏᵘⁿᵗᵘᵖᵒᵛᵃᵃˡᵉ 🌊 (@KickTwood) March 25, 2022

Nii Kastam ki thagina applause coming @AlwaysRamCharan anna



4yrs of Blood and sweat 🙏🙏



Proud CHARAN Fan 🦁💪#RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/U1SrZPz5Ah — Nari Kakarla 🇮🇳®©™ 🏇 (@RamCharanCult27) March 25, 2022

As a NTR fan ga cheptunna till now @AlwaysRamCharan best acting, performance is #RRRMovie



Each and every scene he did well 👌👏#RamCharan𓃵 #RRR — Michael Scofield (@Scofieldreddy9) March 25, 2022

Tarak’s performance is a literary piece of work, every single expression is like a poetry written with eyes. He is now in the league of All Time Great actors of India #RRRMovie — Aqua🐬 (@AquaGreeney) March 25, 2022

#RamCharan acting untadi ra chari next level aaa screen presence a body language next level #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/As6gT6igoi — Dinesh Ds🔔 (@dineshhyd) March 25, 2022

One word about #RRRMovie is Eye feast for movie lovers.Both the actors @AlwaysRamCharan & @tarak9999 garu done their best 💯💯.As a #Chiranjeevi garu fan I feels proud for our Chittibabu kirrack performance.రాసిపెట్టుకోండి ఇండస్ట్రీని నెక్స్ట్ లెవెల్లో దున్నేది #RamCharan𓃵 ye🔥. pic.twitter.com/5zv5AQV7st — @Gangleader# (@Megafan1430) March 25, 2022

You can watch the trailer of the film here.

Clearly the film has won people over!