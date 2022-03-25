As we all know, S. S. Rajamouli's RRR released recently. There had been quite a buzz around the cast of the film, as it stars N.T.R Rao Jr., Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. And it seems the film has killed it among the audience. 

N.T.R Jr. & Ram Charan in RRR
Source: India Today

RRR is a Telugu language, period, action-drama film which revolves two revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they start fighting for their country in the 1920s. 

Alia Bhatt in RRR
Source: India Today

The scenes from the film are being widely shared and praised online. Here is what the internet has to say about it. Also, the audience is applauding Ram Charan greatly for his performance in the movie!

You can watch the trailer of the film here. 

Clearly the film has won people over!  