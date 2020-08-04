News Anchor Arnab Goswami's distinct style of 'reporting' is not lost on anyone. And while it has won him both, fans and haters, it now appears to have 'won' him a film.

In a series of tweets, director Ram Gopal Varma announced that he will make a film on Arnab, and title it, "Arnab" The News Prostitute.

My film on him is titled



“ARNAB”

THE NEWS PROSTITUTE

After extensively studying him I mulled on whether the tagline should be The News Pimp or The News Prostitute though both are relevant I finally settled on prostitute for its sound. — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020

His comment came in response to Arnab Goswami's reporting on Bollywood and the way the industry functions.

Ram Gopal Verma called out Arnab for linking the death of four different actors over the years, blaming Bollywood for all four, and calling the industry a hotbed of crime.

He also asked fellow directors and celebrities, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra, etc. to not stay silent but rather call out Arnab's 'false' statements and reporting.

My one last word of advise to #AdityaChopra , @karanjohar , @MaheshNBhatt @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan and many others, is that it’s not enough to create heroes in films and be heroes in films ,but it’s also important to stand up to villains like #ArnabGoswamy — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 3, 2020

Arnab Goswami is yet to respond to Ram Gopal Verma's statements.