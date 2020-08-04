News Anchor Arnab Goswami's distinct style of 'reporting' is not lost on anyone. And while it has won him both, fans and haters, it now appears to have 'won' him a film.

Arnab Goswami
Source: National Herald

In a series of tweets, director Ram Gopal Varma announced that he will make a film on Arnab, and title it, "Arnab" The News Prostitute. 

Ram Gopal Varma
Source: Outlook India

His comment came in response to Arnab Goswami's reporting on Bollywood and the way the industry functions. 

Ram Gopal Verma called out Arnab for linking the death of four different actors over the years, blaming Bollywood for all four, and calling the industry a hotbed of crime. 

He also asked fellow directors and celebrities, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra, etc. to not stay silent but rather call out Arnab's 'false' statements and reporting.  

Arnab Goswami is yet to respond to Ram Gopal Verma's statements. 