In a bid to beat the lockdown blues, Ramanand Sagar’s TV serial Ramayan was re-aired on Doordarshan 28th March onwards and it made a new record!

In a tweet shared by DD, they revealed that Ramayan became the most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April.

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/edmfMGMDj9 — DD India (@DDIndialive) April 30, 2020

The re-telecast of this show has broken records and overtaken the initial popularity it gained when it was telecast for the first time from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988. Even back then, it held the title of the most watched serial in the world, for a while.

Up until June 2003, the show held the record of “the most watched mythological serial in the world” in the Limca Book of Records.