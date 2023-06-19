For someone who has grown up watching an animated version of Ramayana in the 90s era, Adipurush seems like a lazy exercise by the makers. Isn’t it? Yeah I am talking about Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama that would make us glued to the TV screens for hours. Remember? It was simple and yet entertaining. For the ones, who are unaware, it was created by Japanese filmmaker Yugo Sako.

People are reminiscing about Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama amid Adipurush‘s massive backlash due to its poor treatment of the epic saga. Here are 15 tweets to read about its anime version:

This will always be my favorite Ramayana film



❤️ pic.twitter.com/8ImLyIGNjv — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) June 17, 2023

One of the best animated movie on Ramayan. Simple yet beautiful. No Adipurush ever will be able to match this.. ❤#JaiShriRam 🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/yZL8wzwW8F — Chaitanyagogoi_ (@ChaitanyaGogo10) June 18, 2023

The Animated Ramayan supremacy >>> pic.twitter.com/2myR7G98bN — Yogita Singh Yadav 🦦 (@yogiitaaa) June 18, 2023

This Ramayan was Made in Japan.



And we have Om raut.#AadiPurush pic.twitter.com/gJkUJCOg6X — CA Mayank Jhawar (@mayankjhawar1) June 16, 2023

Even this animated movie Ramayan- The legend of Prince Rama which was made by the Japanese and was released in 1992. Had better screenplay, dialogues, than om raut's #Adipurush.pic.twitter.com/SBxSet12GT — ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 (@iromeostark) June 16, 2023

This ramayan made in 1992… #Adipurush released in 2023 … Doesn't even near to it… If haven't watched go and watch it… Perfectly animated ramayan… I would say it is Greatest Of All Time… pic.twitter.com/eFAWVIAsJd — 🅴🆁🅾🆂 (@PremadariTweets) June 16, 2023

Petition to release this animated version of Ramayan in theaters instead of adipurush.pic.twitter.com/kQRzc9hwQ6 — 𝓙. (@ektara03_) June 17, 2023

I know many people have said it after watching Adipurush or the clips but I'd still love and appreciate this fusion anime movie of Ramayan. We all grew up watching it again and again. Not only because it was animated well but also about the minute details. #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/adfkZj0cAV — Pranavvv (@WarkePranav) June 18, 2023

This animated movie of Ramayan should be re-released in theatres everywhere in India to erase the trauma caused by Om Raut's #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/X9KOv1ItFt — D (@aRhymstr) June 18, 2023

1992 japanese animated ramayan is still better then 600Cr movie 🙏600 Cr. May b for VFX,dress, actor fees, location, set,I am blessed,i watched ramanand sagar's ramayan and this animated ramayan🙏#AdipurushReview #Adipurush #AdipurushWithFamily #AdipurushCelebrations #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/CW8uVtfPyp — Rohit Haritaksh (@rohit_haritaksh) June 17, 2023

One of the best animated movie on Ramayan. Simple yet beautiful. No Adi Purush ever will be able to match this❤️#AdipurushDisaster #Adipurush #Adipursh pic.twitter.com/zdJI9w5Cxw — SOURAB (@sourabcasm) June 17, 2023

Nothing can replace this animated version of #Ramayan 😎♥️🔥 done by Japanese.THEY did their best to show our pride majestically.

RAMAYAN is a pride of India,Should have took it serious to deliver the output perfectly in epic level.#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/XtcPFY7JBu — ▄︻デ𝘼𝙍𝙅.𝙈══━ (@aravindarajm005) June 17, 2023

31 years back animated Ramayan was way ahead of its time ..

They kept it simple they kept it colorful — Smm Mehul Jain (@1248PLC) June 17, 2023

Isse achha Japanese animated ramayan hi re-release kar dete — 🌸 Priya Patel 🌸 (@Priya16Patel) June 16, 2023

Bring it back in theatres please! If it does, I am definitely going to watch it. Will you?