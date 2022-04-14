They are here!





We've been awaiting Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding since we first heard about it, and we absolutely can not wait to see the photographs. Even if you're not a Bollywood buff, you must be low-key excited to get a glimpse of their big day.

Wait no longer, because the first pictures of the newlywed tinsel town pair have been dropped. The bride herself, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to give us a glance at her wedding day.

With a heartfelt note and a series of adorable pictures, the actress embarked on a new journey. Have a look here.

We wish the newlyweds a great life ahead.