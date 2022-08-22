Indian households are shining proof of how a husband has the audacity to casually mock his wife and get away with it under the guise of being funny. Sadly, even the women in the Hindi film industry are not immune to men's poor taste in jokes.

During a live session for Brahmastra's promotion, Alia Bhatt was a why addressing why they aren't phailod for promoting their film (doing widespread promotion for the film). Ranbir Kapoor was quick to cut Alia mid-sentence and say "Well, I can say somebody has phailod" in reference to his wife's weight gain, adding that he meant the remark as a joke.

During an interview, Ranbir Kapoor jokingly made a comment on Alia Bhatt for gaining weight post pregnancy. However, this joke has not gone well with Netizens. #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/VMVBHePWEb — One world news (@Oneworldnews_) August 19, 2022

Didn't this incident serve as a stark reminder of all the times you witnessed men making nasty jokes on women and the latter just laughed and let it pass?

This was blatantly ungentlemanly. Regrettably, the 'casually joking' attitude stems from a place where it's so normalised that it no longer offends anyone. And the fact that Ranbir unwittingly made this 'joke' on a live stream is suggesting that he needs some urgent media training.

The comment didn't sit well with the public and Ranbir Kapoor got slammed by Twitter.

This is disrespectful. If you see his previous interviews with Katrina, you'll that he used to mock her, make offending, sexist jokes when she was trying to make a point, or give a serious reply. With Alia as well, he's doing the same. He hasn't learned to respect his partner — Myra Devekar (@NahianMahpara) August 20, 2022

I don't like Alia but this was very nasty. Alia used to cry when other costars called her fat as a joke and her sister was bullied for 'being fat' — Priya (@priya185) August 19, 2022

Not an Alia fan but, her educating people about feminism, body shaming and stuff is pointless because in the end she tolerates the same things and disrespect from her loved one. Daal Chawal, him kicking lehenga and saying phalaoid thing in front of camera are prime examples of it — Katrina Kaif World Domination 🔥♥️ (@Katrinakstunner) August 21, 2022

Rk is walking red flag....idk why but i feel kinda good that i never Ever liked him — 🌻 (@Manasee__) August 20, 2022

I saw a few people say that she laughed about it so that makes it okay..

It really doesnt.

People often take others hurtful remarks with a smile, out of love or respect but that doesnt mean it didnt upset them.



Hope this incident taught him something. — Tweeep (@tweeep_) August 20, 2022

This is really not funny. — Riyanka Banerjee 🦋 (@KLaasyRiyanka) August 20, 2022

whatever his intentions were whether as a teasing remark or whatever, it doesnt justify the fact that he made such a remark in public. — jaunjé ginger (@H4NGS4NG) August 20, 2022

Disappointed..I am a fan of his work.. but interrupting her mud sentence... that too to make a 'joke' on her in professional interview. If the 'good' guys are like this our bar is very low. 'Respect for women' is just lip service with little understanding #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt https://t.co/24d1L8XHgg — Picture abhi baaki hai (@shutupmukul) August 22, 2022

Poor Alia. If you are still defending this then something is wrong with you. https://t.co/Ku1yoEnPrG — Akshay (@viratkohliofc) August 22, 2022

joke…in a cute way… NO SIR in a misogynistic way she’s your fkn wife pregnant with YOUR child if this is a comment you can make on a live broadcast i wonder what you say behind closed doors… https://t.co/yEUGRoss73 — sheena ki jawaani (@sheenakijawaani) August 22, 2022

I’ve seen men who make remarks like this on their wives & yes, the 1st thgt of any woman in her place hearing this wud hav is, “what the hell did I marry myself into?”

Comforting wife is different thing, but commenting on her weight & body, during pregnancy is pure psycho 🤯😳🙏 https://t.co/c8iaApax3a — Sravanthi thehonesthuman (@SThehonesthuman) August 21, 2022

When movie stars are looked up as role models, passing such unwarranted comments on your wife's pregnancy will further normalise this problematic behaviour in society.

Do better, men.