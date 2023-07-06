It’s been 15 years since Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na released and the film has managed to stay with us after all this time. It left us with a lot of good moments, but it also gave us our favourite rom-com actor, in Imran Khan. He fit perfectly in almost every rom-com at the time, and we couldn’t see anybody else pulling off those roles. It was an era.

His last appearance was in Katti Batti, and the actor quit acting soon after. It is, however, weird that Ranbir Kapoor almost predicted this in 2010. In an episode of Koffee With Karan, Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan appeared together and talked about their respective filmography. Kapoor mentioned that Imran Khan was the kind of guy “who could quit at his peak if he just wasn’t interested”.

They were considered contemporaries and often pitched against each other, but the actors talked how they actually looked up to each other. Now that we look back at this moment, it looks like Ranbir Kapoor is our Simpsons. On the other hand, it is clear that Koffee With Karan makes things come true – which is both nice and creepy. In this case, sad.

Of course, we’d love to go back in time and get Imran Khan to act in more rom-coms.