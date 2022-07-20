More often than not, interviews uncover such candid sides of the celebrities that their fervid fans would honestly pay to watch. Because it's always wonderful to see someone off camera whom we adore on screen—until they say something so awful that it shatters the image you've had of them.

Since nothing can is ever hidden on the Internet, a Twitter user shared an old interview video featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma which takes an unnecessary ugly turn. In an attempt to reveal 'quirky' facts about Anushka, Ranbir starts poking fun at her anxiety issues, and furthermore, naming her medications.

Let’s see if his pr can remove this like they removed the Reddit post https://t.co/fb7U7VgZjV pic.twitter.com/upcZd7FqdM — 𝔸𝕙𝕤𝕠𝕜𝕒 (@PathaanJan25) July 17, 2022

Anushka looked clearly uncomfortable yet, neither Ranbir nor the host paused, which is why Twitter thinks this was insensitive and in bad taste.

What medication you are on is personal. You share it with a colleague in order to manage expectations on days that are bad. Not for him to drop it as a "quirky" detail in a very public interview. She is right to get back at him. I'd be so mad if someone I trusted did this with me https://t.co/aXO2yi5yxD — अग्रिमा (@Agrimonious) July 19, 2022

Also, what she did was really smart. She mentioned something taboo so they couldn't officially release that clip. Nicely done. — अग्रिमा (@Agrimonious) July 19, 2022

tf was the reporter laughing about??? and then she goes on and reveals and even more personal information??? so unprofessional (and cheap) — ℍ (@HarshviTrivedi) July 19, 2022

this was so difficult to watch. he's such an insensitive human being. who talks about anxiety meds like this? she's clearly so uncomfortable and rightfully so. horrible. https://t.co/XP8IEprAKf — nikhil 🌻 (@ruok_nik) July 20, 2022

I’m still pissed off at this. What kind of asshole pulls this kind of shit on their colleague https://t.co/5D9saDz0CZ — Arundathi. (@arundathi9) July 20, 2022

He sounds more insensitive and moron-ish than his on screen characters. https://t.co/iJMKS0saNO — Dramaa (@rantitouttt) July 20, 2022

Please they way he turned🥺 don't say this, you can only spread funny news after exposing her mental illness. I hate men. https://t.co/4ekKGNANH6 — Hafsa (@SamadBondd) July 19, 2022

Okay what the fuck. This was so uncomfortable to watch. Why is this man such a piece of shit?? https://t.co/JXOyIXVtQc — Papaya (@eclectic_papaya) July 19, 2022

so insensitive.

both ranbir and ranveer have been awful to anushka on different occasions but she has to maintain cordial relationship with them coz they're her colleagues.

must be so tough for girls to survive in bw.. also love how she didn't hold back and put him in his place. https://t.co/6ukfOXK6rX — Varsha (@me_varshuu) July 19, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor is like the Bojack Horseman of Bollywood except Bojack actually faces the consequences of his detestable actions. https://t.co/z77IWauxDN — pishi (@pishtieee) July 19, 2022

Making fun of someone's medical condition ain't funny and it doesn't make u cool either https://t.co/c6nxxcRdwt — Brishti 🧣 (@9brishti11) July 20, 2022

glad to see this reached twt as well

the way he says 'spread some funny news na', yes cos joking abt sum1's anxiety meds is fkn hilarious 😑 https://t.co/WwfrrHfOF9 — M 💐 (@sololololololoh) July 20, 2022

Unbelievable that two young, cosmopolitan Indians with full exposure to issues of #Mentalhealth would choose to speak like this about anxiety, with one's medication being publicly discussed and laughed at, including by the anchor. I was horrified to come across this in my feed. https://t.co/rlJ38E2CjX — Sobhi Mohanty (@SobhiMohanty) July 20, 2022

This was absolutely needless.