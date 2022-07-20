More often than not, interviews uncover such candid sides of the celebrities that their fervid fans would honestly pay to watch. Because it's always wonderful to see someone off camera whom we adore on screen—until they say something so awful that it shatters the image you've had of them.

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma

Since nothing can is ever hidden on the Internet, a Twitter user shared an old interview video featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma which takes an unnecessary ugly turn. In an attempt to reveal 'quirky' facts about Anushka, Ranbir starts poking fun at her anxiety issues, and furthermore, naming her medications.

Anushka looked clearly uncomfortable yet, neither Ranbir nor the host paused, which is why Twitter thinks this was insensitive and in bad taste. 

This was absolutely needless. 