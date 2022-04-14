Social media can be too much at times, there are a lot of things happening at all times which can even make it toxic. Which is probably why many celebrities choose to stay away from it - given that they are already under a constant spotlight.

Here's a list of some celebrities who do not have social media accounts:

1. Ranbir Kapoor

Well, of course he's on top of the list - given his supposed 'social media debut'. It has often been said that he has an account on Instagram, but fans haven't been able to spot it yet.

2. Rani Mukerji

The Mardaani actor chooses to stay away from social media, and reportedly even WhatsApp. She mentioned in an interview, that it suits her better to not have a social media presence.

3. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan mentioned in an interview, how the trolls and negative comments affect him and hence he doesn't have a social media presence.

4. Daniel Radcliffe

The Harry Potter fame actor likes to have a private life and not talk about it on social media, which is why he doesn't have any social media accounts.

5. Scarlett Johansson

ScarJo shared in an interview that she finds social media strange - given that she didn't grow up around it. The actor doesn't have any social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

6. Aditya Chopra

The DDLJ director also likes to keep his life private, even when it comes to appearing in media. That's supposedly why he doesn't have social media accounts.

7. Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan is also a politician, other than being a Bollywood actor. She's the only member of the family who's not on social media and the internet is waiting for her debut.

8. Rekha

The legendary actor is loved for more reason than one, and we all know why. But, she has kept herself away from social media all this while.

9. Kristen Stewart

The Spencer actor has a strong stance about not wanting to be on social media and according to her, she's not going to change it anytime soon.

10. Mila Kunis

She's another Hollywood actor who's loved by a lot of people, but avoids being on social media. According to her, it's because she doesn't like telling people, every single thing about her day.

11. Emma Stone

Emma Stone stopped using social media, when her Twitter account was reportedly hacked in 2012. She also mentioned about the amount of stress that came along, while constantly being on social media.

Not everyone is a social media fan - and that's okay.