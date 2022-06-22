It's a moment for Ranbir Kapoor fanatics to swoon over his appearance in yet another movie, as the official teaser for his much-anticipated film Shamshera has just been dropped.

The story takes place in the city of Kaza, where the populace is subjected to slavery and torture under the leadership of the brutal commander Shudh Singh. The protagonist of the narrative, Shamshera, guides the tribe toward independence after a lifetime of slavery.

In this clip, Ranbir, who is flaunting long hair and a thick beard, has literally tempted us and left us wanting more. Sanjay Dutt, who appears to be just as ruthless as the former, ensures that this film is much beyond what it looks like.

The official trailer will release on 24 June, 2022. Shamshera will hit the theatres on 22 July, 2022.

You can enjoy the teaser here.