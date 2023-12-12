The following story includes spoilers.

Earlier this month we saw Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal release in theatres and based on accurate consensus, it is one of the most misogynistic films of the decade. Sure, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol’s range and performances may be the talk of town at the moment, but it doesn’t take the sexism out of the movie.

Animal has managed to earn ₹40 crore on its fourth day, and apparently, Ranbir Kapoor was paid a pretty hefty amount for his role as Ranvijay Singh. We’ve curated the fee of each of the actors in the film, in case you’re curious. Take a look:

1. Ranbir Kapoor – ₹70 Crores

Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Ranvijay Singh (AKA the protagonist) in the film, and since the film’s release the character has been at the centre of a large discourse around male aggression and father-son relationships.

2. Rashmika Mandanna – ₹4 Crores

Rashmika Mandanna played the role of Geetanjali, Ranvijay’s wife and first love. We wish her character was more than just the woman who was the male lead’s punching bag, but that was clearly not the case.

3. Anil Kapoor – ₹2 Crores

Anil Kapoor portrays the role of Balbir Singh AKA Ranvijay Singh’s father and huge business tycoon. Yes, the very same father that gave Ranvijay father wounds for life.

4. Bobby Deol – ₹4-5 Crores

Mr. Deol played the role of Abrar Haque, and basically, Ranvijay’s arch nemesis. The man he ends up fighting face-to-face. If you haven’t watched the film beware of this character, he might leave you even more traumatised than Ranbir Kapoor’s.

5. Tripti Dimri – ₹40 Lakhs

The Bulbbul star played the role of a girl named Zoya in this SRV film, the woman sent to Ranvijay Singh by Abrar and his family to help sabotage him.

6. Siddhant Karnick – ₹20 Lakhs

Siddhant Karnick plays Varun AKA Ranvijay Singh’s brother-in-law and also a negative character.

7. Shakti Kapoor – ₹30 Lakhs

Shakti Kapoor plays PK Mishra, a family friend and COO of the Singh family’s company.

Make whatever you want to make out of it.