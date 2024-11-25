Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are at it again, casually roasting each other in public and giving netizens endless fodder for memes.

This time, Ranbir took things up a notch during the 55th International Film Festival of India when he revealed something that left everyone both shocked and amused. He said, “The first time I met Alia, she asked me who is Kishore Kumar.” Yes, it’s true. Alia Bhatt didn’t know who Kishore Kumar was!

The internet, unsurprisingly, exploded. Some users were ready to sign Alia up for a crash course in Bollywood history, while others were side-eyeing Ranbir for publicly sharing yet another “embarrassing” anecdote about his wife.

One user hilariously summed it up with, “When you’re in an embarrass-my-spouse competition and your opponents are Alia and Ranbir.” Another begged, “Bhai, media train karwa lo yaar.”

This isn’t the first time Ranbir and Alia have spilled the tea on each other. Their post-marriage interviews have been filled with moments where fans collectively cringed. Remember when Ranbir casually mentioned Alia’s “weird bathroom habits” or how Alia revealed that Ranbir doesn’t like her wearing lipstick?

While these moments were intended to show their playful chemistry, fans feel like it’s starting to border on oversharing. Some even think the couple might be unintentionally dragging each other down.

Netizens have been divided about Ranbir and Alia’s habit of publicly airing quirky personal details. While some fans find it entertaining and relatable, others think they’re trying too hard to stay in the spotlight. Comments like, “Are they lowkey competing in a roasting Olympics?” and “Maybe stop talking about each other for a while,” have been trending on X.

It seems like Ranbir and Alia have become a goldmine for meme creators, but whether that’s good or bad PR remains a debate. All we know is that next time these two hit a mic, fans are going to brace themselves for more unfiltered revelations.