There’s no doubt that we have been watching cute celebrity couples all over social media this year. While some tied the knot, others were simply seen on vacations together. And yesterday, we witnessed a similar scenario between one of the cutest couples in tinsel town- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

During the trailer launch of her upcoming movie RRR, Alia Bhatt was asked by a reporter if the letter ‘R’ is lucky for her, obviously referring to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Needless to say, the clip went viral in no time.

During the launch of Brahmastra’s motion poster yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen joking and teasing each other.

Referring to a question she was earlier asked at the trailer launch of RRR, Ranbir Kapoor teased Alia Bhatt by asking, “Why do people keep asking you about R?” As she blushed, she responded that, “Truth yeh hain ki R meri life ka sabse bada… number 8 hain.”

For the uninitiated, number 8 is Ranbir Kapoor’s favourite number.

Alia Bhatt then asked Ranbir Kapoor, “What does A mean to you?” He teased her by saying “A means Amitabh Bachchan.” As she jokingly pretended to walk away, he said, “In all seriousness, A means Ayan Mukerji.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this upcoming superhero movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The first movie of the planned trilogy will be released on September 9th.