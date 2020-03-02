Netflix is definitely serving us a fair share of reasons to get our own subscription and stop hogging our friends' accounts. Because Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Netflix's upcoming action-thriller, Extraction.

The reason he looks so perfect in #Extraction: Because Hem’s Worth it. pic.twitter.com/KQpI3wZIS1 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 19, 2020

Extraction, which stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role, is based on the life of a black market mercenary.

Chris Hemsworth plays a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the most deadly mission of his career.



Get your first look at Extraction (via @usatodaylife) premiering April 24 pic.twitter.com/s2G8XiYcBD — Netflix US (@netflix) February 18, 2020

As per India Today, Randeep's role in the film is that of a 'wrecking ball in the script'. He had to rehearse twice a day for ten days for his role in the film.

The film is directed by debut director Sam Hargrave and will be available on Netflix on April 24.