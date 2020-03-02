Netflix is definitely serving us a fair share of reasons to get our own subscription and stop hogging our friends' accounts. Because Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Netflix's upcoming action-thriller, Extraction. 

Extraction, which stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role, is based on the life of a black market mercenary. 

As per India Today, Randeep's role in the film is that of a 'wrecking ball in the script'. He had to rehearse twice a day for ten days for his role in the film. 

Randeep Hooda
Source: India Today

The film is directed by debut director Sam Hargrave and will be available on Netflix on April 24. 