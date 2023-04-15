Bollywood films from the 90s and 2000s maybe have been problematic, but the fashion and style we saw in them was top tier. Especially the Indian-wear. For instance the iconic lehenga Rani Mukherji wore in the song Say “Shava Shava” in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as Naina.
In fact, it was so iconic, that even after 22 years of the film’s release, the internet is still talking about it. From tweets praising Naina from K3G in this outfit to Instagram posts and comments about it, the discourse has been taking over the internet for some time now.
Even if people don’t necessarily point out the specific outfit, most online pictures of Mukherji from K3G are of her in the said lehenga! Because it was a quite a pop-culture moment.
In my head, if this lehenga was a food, or drink it would be a chaandi coated barfi or a glass of champagne. Basically, the outfit is like a party on its own.