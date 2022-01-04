Voot Select’s latest musical romantic drama, Ranjish Hi Sahi just released its trailer and we couldn't be more excited.

The series features a promising cast of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul and Amrita Puri.

Based on the glamourous world of the tinsel town during the 70s, the series revolves around a dramatic love story that follows a struggling director, his wife and his megastar lover.

Created by Mahesh Bhatt, this gripping series has been directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.

We are glad that Tahir Raj Bhasin is finally getting his worth with these shows. The series is slated to release on January 13th.

You can watch the trailer here:

Note: All images are taken from the official trailer unless specified otherwise.