As we come closer to Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan Johar has peaked our excitement by giving us a sneak peek into the first episode of the show, which will feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The actors, who will soon be starring in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani together for the first time, will sip coffee with director Karan Johar. When Ranveer's energy will mingle with Alia's effortless humour we'll know why they're the perfect guests for the first episode.

The clip promises us jaw-clenching laughter as Karan uses his sleight of hand to make the celebs talk about Suhaagraat and even their sex playlists! We will also witness Alia's 'genius of the year' moment, again.

What else does the gossip-monger of the industry have in store for us? Check it out here.

Catch the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 on 7 July, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.