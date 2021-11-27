The 1983 World Cup final changed the history of Indian cricket. It was the first win for India with Kapil Dev as the team Captain, beating West Indies in the finals. The film based on the historical win, titled 83, is expected to release on 24 December 2021 and we're beyond excited. Here's what the cast of the movie is.

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh is playing the lead as Kapil Dev, the Indian Cricket Team captain at the 1983 World Cup.

Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia

Just like in real life, Deepika plays the role of Kapil Dev's biggest supporter, his wife Romi Bhatia.

Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar

Tahir Raj Bhasin plays Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary cricketer known as one of the greatest batsmen in Test Cricket history.

Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Tamil actor Jiiva plays Krishnamachari Srikkanth, the cricketer who played a crucial part in India" win in 1983 World Cup by scoring 38 runs.

Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal

Harrdy Sandhu, the singer plays the all rounder cricketer Madan Lal. In the '83 World Cup finale Kapil Dev, took the catch of Vivian Richards off the bowling of Madan Lal.

Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath

Saqib Saleem plays Mohinder Amarnath, the cricketer awarded "Man of the Match" in finals and semi-finals of the '83 World Cup.

Ammy Virk as Balvinder Sandhu

Ammy Virk, the Punjabi singer, will portray the role of cricketer Balvinder Sandhu, who was batting at No.11 during the final of the '83 World Cup and was hit on the head by a bouncer. He later clean bowled Gordon Greenidge, the West Indies cricketer.

Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani

Sahil Khattar, the YouTuber, plays the cricketer Syed Kirman. Kirman won the award for best wicket keeper because of his catch of Faoud Bacchus, in the '83 World Cup final.

Boman Irani as Farokh Engineer

Boman Irani will portray the role of Farokh Engineer, former Indian cricketer and the last from the Parsi community.

Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil

Chirag Patil will play the role of his cricketer father, Sandeep Patil.

Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma

Jatin Sarna of the Sonchiriya fame will portray the role of cricketer Yashpal Sharma who was nicknamed the" Crisis Man for India" by Sunil Gavaskar. In the opening match for the tournament, Sharma scored 89 runs which resulted in West Indies's defeat.

Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh

Pankaj Tripathi will portray the role of PR Man Singh, the manager of the Indian Cricket team during the '83 World Cup

Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar

Adhinath Kothare, known for his directorial debut film Paani will play the role of cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, nicknamed the "Colonel".

Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad

Dinker Sharma of Delhi Crime fame, will portray the role of cricketer and politician Kirti Azad.

Nishant Sharma as Roger Binny

Nishant Dahiya will play the role of all-rounder cricketer, Roger Binny, best known for his bowling style. In the 1983 World Cup, he was the highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets.

Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri

Dhairya Karwa, who plays Captain Sartaj Singh Chandok in Uri: The Surgical Strike will portray the role of Ravi Shastri, who was not selected to play most of the important matches in '83 World Cup.

Amrita Puri as Vidya Srikkanth

Amrita Puri will portay the role of Vidya Srikkanth, wife of cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

Parvatii Nair as Marshneil Mehrotra Gavaskar

Parvatii Nair, a South Indian actress, will portray the role of Marshneil Mehrotra Gavaskar, Sunil Gavaskar's wife.

Aditi Arya as Inderjit Bhardwaj

Aditi Arya will play Inderjit Bhardwaj, Mohinder Amarnath's wife.

R Badree as Sunil Valson

R Badree will play cricketer Sunil Valson, who was the only player in the squad to not play a single match in the '83 World Cup.

Well, with such an awesome cast, who doesn't want to see what the film will look like? Let's see how well real life translates to reel life.