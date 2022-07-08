Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, arguably one of the most vibrant and eccentric pairings, have kicked off season seven of Koffee with Karan. Moreover, the well-known talk show is never uninteresting, but when Ranveer Singh is involved, it is apparent that it won't be at all dull. 

Koffee with Karan
Source: Disney Hotstar

The iconic rapid-fire round or juicy Bollywood scoop is typically the section of the episodes that viewers find most entertaining. Well, the show's premiere episode undoubtedly had all of that.

But it's safe to say that Ranveer Singh's mimicking abilities almost completely overshadow everything else that happened in the episode.

Source: Disney Hotstar
Source: Disney Hotstar

In the course of the show, Ranveer Singh mimicked a number of celebs, including Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, and Kartik Aaryan, at the host Karan Johar's request. 

And one cannot help appreciating the actor's talents, which are so apparent. Alia, Karan Johar, and Twitter were in stitches after seeing the hilarious impressions. The precision of his mimicking prompted a barrage of comments on the site.

In the meantime, Ranveer Singh is now filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. In addition, he is eagerly anticipating the release of Cirkus with director Rohit Shetty.