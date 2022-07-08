Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, arguably one of the most vibrant and eccentric pairings, have kicked off season seven of Koffee with Karan. Moreover, the well-known talk show is never uninteresting, but when Ranveer Singh is involved, it is apparent that it won't be at all dull.

The iconic rapid-fire round or juicy Bollywood scoop is typically the section of the episodes that viewers find most entertaining. Well, the show's premiere episode undoubtedly had all of that.

But it's safe to say that Ranveer Singh's mimicking abilities almost completely overshadow everything else that happened in the episode.

In the course of the show, Ranveer Singh mimicked a number of celebs, including Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, and Kartik Aaryan, at the host Karan Johar's request.

And one cannot help appreciating the actor's talents, which are so apparent. Alia, Karan Johar, and Twitter were in stitches after seeing the hilarious impressions. The precision of his mimicking prompted a barrage of comments on the site.

the best part of the episode was this !! just cant with ranveer singh and his expressions 😭😂 #KoffeeWithKaran7 #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/PVdwA4sizX — 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓲𝓽𝓪𝓷𝔂𝓪 (@oye_chaitanya) July 8, 2022

No wonder he smoothly gets under the skin of every character that he plays manz a real good actor https://t.co/ps5AUMYytZ — brat (@FlybrownG) July 8, 2022

Alia is like the rest of us laughing her heart out. Hilarious mimicry https://t.co/iAxRfDwFDZ — Jayashree Krishnan (@Jayshrek) July 8, 2022

Ranveers mimicry is so good! ❤😂 He sounds exactly like hrithik here!https://t.co/eCYQ3Oy1zi — Zara (@zara008) July 7, 2022

Accuracy level mannnnn ....😂🙌🙌🙌🙌@iHrithik You should see this...❤️ https://t.co/B3RFB7xuMV — Madhusmita M 🇮🇳🍂💮📏 (@mmohanty007) July 7, 2022

ABSOLUTELY THE BEST PART OF THE EPISODE https://t.co/4qPaJ30CgP — Serulee Uktenmusi (@VivekSrkian33) July 7, 2022

In the meantime, Ranveer Singh is now filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. In addition, he is eagerly anticipating the release of Cirkus with director Rohit Shetty.