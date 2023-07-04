The trailer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, got released today, and, from the looks of it, Karan Johar is bringing back his classic big-budgeted romance.
Apart from the lead pair, the family drama has an ensemble cast, including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, among others.
The trailer release has courted mixed reactions on Twitter. Some still perceive Alia and Ranveer’s chemistry as cold as snow; others think the trailer is a happy surprise, especially after the teaser and ‘Tum Kya Mile‘ music video.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter you’d wanna read:
With more context through the trailer, there was also a change in the audience’s perception of Ranveer Singh’s look and acting in the film. While we still have to wait to see how his chemistry with Alia would look on the big screen, some people had unjustifiably doubted his skills as an actor, seeing the teaser and the music video.
What are your thoughts on the trailer?