The trailer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, got released today, and, from the looks of it, Karan Johar is bringing back his classic big-budgeted romance.

Apart from the lead pair, the family drama has an ensemble cast, including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, among others.

The trailer release has courted mixed reactions on Twitter. Some still perceive Alia and Ranveer’s chemistry as cold as snow; others think the trailer is a happy surprise, especially after the teaser and ‘Tum Kya Mile‘ music video.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter you’d wanna read:

Ok don't know about others but i kinda loved the #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaaniTrailer It looks like a great mix of funny and emotions. Also quite different to the other Kjo movies. Won't be surprised if this is a blockbuster. Congratulations 🐍 — Angoor aadmi (@angoor_man) July 4, 2023

Rocky aur Rani looks like this guy directed it pic.twitter.com/KyY0PB0Wem — Jessica (@_jesthetic) June 29, 2023

The Rocky Aur Rani trailer is much better than the teaser but the plot looks pretty generic 😬 — rhea (@exultantdreamer) July 4, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani seems like the big scale family drama Hindi Cinema was always known for.



Barring some of the shrill dialogues & throwaway jokes, it really looks like a fun ride!



Finally some context abt Ranveer's background cause he was shining in the trailer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N3nbEOYZIh — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 4, 2023

I’ve grown up in delhi and can confidently say, that in the current generation of bollywood actors no one gets the vibe of a person from dilli as aptly as ranveer singh does. first band baaja baraat and now rocky aur rani ki prem kahaani. — 𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 (@booksb4looks) July 4, 2023

With more context through the trailer, there was also a change in the audience’s perception of Ranveer Singh’s look and acting in the film. While we still have to wait to see how his chemistry with Alia would look on the big screen, some people had unjustifiably doubted his skills as an actor, seeing the teaser and the music video.

I am sorry but Ranveer Singh is carrying the whole trailer and he is totally not copying anyone or misfit for this movie — Ammu✨ (@nahikarnibaat) July 4, 2023

Ranveer’s styling is now looking apt as per his character and both him and alia’s chemistry is looking scintillating too, this is why one shd not jump to conclusions without even seeing the trailer https://t.co/UnxT6a367l pic.twitter.com/oSms7hZrHu — ح (@hmmbly) July 4, 2023

sue me for being honest, but I actually liked Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani's trailer, looks like a fun movie you can go pass your time with, not every movie needs to be critically acclaimed and shit — jean-jacques roshogulla (@imajokin) July 4, 2023

Downloaded the wrong Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani trailer I guess pic.twitter.com/oosxAuQSdQ — Amber (@BeydardiRaja) July 4, 2023

I am most delighted about Alia Bhatt taking Bong Girls’ love for sarees to the big screen. Yes, we wear sarees to bars, parties, dates and everywhere else. Not sure if we’d date a boy who thinks Tagore is Dadaji, but then again, love is blind! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani — Mohar Basu (@MoharBasu) July 4, 2023

Rocky aur Rani ki Prem kahaani trailer SCREAMS it’s 2 states minus the prestigious degrees — Megha Sharma 🌴🌞🌊 (@megquixote) July 4, 2023

rocky aur rani ki prem kahani is actually a grand and richer version of 2 states. although I got to know about the whole plot story in 3:22 minutes of its trailer. but apart from the whole movie i’m excited for its music album and just want them to release it asap. — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) July 4, 2023

rocky aur rani ka trailer is much better than I'd expected — kadhal kanmani enthusiast (@cringe_hoe) July 4, 2023

My fave thing about the Rocky Aur Rani trailer is how BIG everything looks, I love it when a movie makes me excited to actually go to the cinema — Melanie Easton (@MelanieJEaston) July 4, 2023

What are your thoughts on the trailer?