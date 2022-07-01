Actor Ranveer Singh doesn't shy away from displaying public display of affection for his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. Photos and videos of the couple, which often get viral across social media platforms, are proof of it. Let's take you back to the times when Ranveer had a Befikre moment with his lady love in public.

Cut to 2021. A video of the 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor dancing for Deepika on his mom Anju Bhavnani's birthday went viral on the internet. A year later, the clip caught our attention on Reddit and we just can't stop watching it.

In the video, Ranveer can be seen shaking his leg to Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, a song from his 2016 movie Befikre, which was helmed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. He is wearing a white vest, black ripped jeans, and a black hat. Meanwhile, Deepika in red top can be seen chilling on the couch while holding a beverage as she watches his performance. And of course, she is blushing. Drop-dead gorgeous. I say.

When the camera zooms-in, the Gehraaiyaan actress can be heard saying, "Damn hot."

Watch the throwback video here:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had celebrated Anju Bhavnani's birthday at Bastian Worli restaurant in Mumbai last year. The couple also posed for shutterbugs outside the restaurant with her. Photos of the family went viral on the internet back then.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has two films in the pipeline namely Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus. He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Deepika Padukone has Pathaan, Fighter, and Project K in her kitty. She last worked in Shakun Batra's Gehraaiyaan.