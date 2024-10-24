When it comes to making bold statements, Ranveer Singh’s fashion sense isn’t the only thing turning heads. His jaw-dropping car collection is just as flashy, fast, and fabulous as the man himself. The latest addition? A Range Rover Autobiography worth a cool ₹4.74 crore. But trust us, that’s just the tip of the horsepower iceberg. From Lamborghinis to Aston Martins, Baba’s garage is basically the stuff of car-lovers’ dreams. Let’s take a joyride through his insane collection and see how Bollywood’s style icon lives life in the fast lane!

Range Rover

Say hello to the newest star in Ranveer’s garage, the Range Rover Autobiography. With a price tag as heavy as ₹4.74 crore, this luxury SUV is not just about flexing; it’s the ultimate dad-mobile. Plush leather interiors, state-of-the-art features, and an engine that roars, this is how Ranveer does daddy duties. Need to pick up diapers? No problem. He’ll do it in style, cruising through the streets of Mumbai in this beast.

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition

Of course, Ranveer didn’t just buy any Lamborghini Urus—he got the Pearl Capsule Edition. Because why settle for ordinary when you can be extraordinary? Back in 2021, Ranveer added this exclusive super SUV to his collection, choosing the eye-popping Arancio Borealis (that’s fancy for “really cool orange”) shade. This beast features massive 22-inch alloy wheels and matching body-colored brake calipers because, obviously, you need to make a statement from every angle.

What’s under the hood? Oh, just a 4-litre V8 twin-turbocharged petrol engine that churns out a wild 641bhp and 850 Nm of torque. Translation: this baby can go from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. If Ranveer ever gets tired of his film sets, he could basically star in Fast & Furious with a top speed of 305 kmph.

Aston Martin Rapide S: Channeling Bollywood’s 007

Who wouldn’t want to feel like James Bond every time they drive? That’s exactly what Ranveer does with his Aston Martin Rapide S, which he bought on his 32nd birthday—because who needs cake when you can get a Rs 3.9 crore supercar? This four-door stunner is sleek, sexy, and screams sophistication, much like Bollywood’s own 007.

Powered by a 6-litre V12 petrol engine, the Rapide S dishes out 552bhp and can hit a top speed of 327 kmph. And yes, it can go from 0-100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds, so Ranveer’s not just turning heads; he’s leaving them in the dust.

Mercedes-Benz GLS: Comfort Meets Class

When Ranveer isn’t tearing up the streets in his Lamborghini or channeling his inner secret agent in the Aston Martin, he’s often spotted in his daily ride—a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic. Casual, right? This Rs 2.8 crore beauty is a five-seater luxury SUV powered by a 4-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that cranks out 542bhp. It’s got all the plush comforts you’d expect from a Maybach, plus it can clock 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. Whether he’s headed to a shoot or just out for a drive, Ranveer knows how to roll in style.

Jaguar XJ L: Old-School Charm Meets Modern Day Swag

Bringing a touch of old-school luxury to his modern lineup, the Jaguar XJ L is Ranveer’s nod to classic sophistication. Perfect for when he wants to switch from his high-octane lifestyle to something a little more suave.

From luxury SUVs to sleek sports cars, Ranveer Singh’s garage is a wild mix of speed, swagger, and pure class just like the man himself. Whether he’s on-screen or off, one thing’s for sure: Baba knows how to make an entrance. If you’ve got a few crores lying around, maybe take a page from Ranveer’s playbook and upgrade your ride, because in his world, it’s all about living life in the fast lane!