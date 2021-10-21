Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the best actors in Bollywood right now. And despite the fact that he has given a few flops in his career, most of his characters have left a mark.

Here are all of Ranveer Singh's films, ranked according to their IMDb ratings:

12. Gunday - 2.4

This Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer is the lowest rated Ranveer Singh film on IMDb and we're just surprised it isn't Befikre.

11. Befikre - 4.0

Co-starring Vaani Kapoor, this romantic comedy is one of the worst films Ranveer has been a part of, nobody can deny that. It did have some great music though, which was its saving grace.

10. Kill Dil - 4.3

Starring Ali Zafar, Govinda and Parineeti Chopra alongside Ranveer, this film was an action comedy that didn't do great at the box office in India but was quite successful in Pakistan.

9. Simmba - 5.6

Co-starring Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan, this Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe film went on to gross about ₹400 crore worldwide.

8. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl - 6.0

With Anushka Sharma, Dipannita Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Parineeti Chopra starring opposite him in this movie, we definitely didn't hate Ranveer Singh in this fuckboi avatar.

7. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela - 6.4

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's chemistry at its best, this movie is undeniably one of our favourites on the list.

6. Dil Dhadakne Do - 6.9

Ranveer as Kabir Mehra was such a delight to watch on screen, not to mention, a completely relatable millennial.

5. Padmaavat - 7.0

In this epic period drama, Ranveer played the role of the eccentric and murderous Alauddin Khalji with such conviction that we were in awe.

4. Bajirao Mastani - 7.2

His acting as Bajirao, especially in the last half of the film still leaves us with goosebumps.

3. Band Baaja Baaraat - 7.2

His debut film and still one of his best performances till date, break pakode ki kasam.

2. Lootera - 7.3

Partly based on O. Henry's 1907 short story, The Last Leaf, this endearing film, Ranveer got a chance to play a grey role unlike any he had before.

1. Gully Boy - 7.9

This film, inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy, was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards, even though it wasn't nominated. No wonder it is on top of the list.

Which Ranveer Singh film is your favourite?