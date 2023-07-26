Ranveer Singh is the kind of actor, and probably person, who grows on you. His energy is unmatchable, but there’s more to him than bling clothes and a blingier personality. On most events, or during interviews, we can often spot him being the nicest person with the mic. He is humble and always (or mostly) respectful. And we’ve got proof.

The actor was recently seen at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. After the event, he went out and greeted the paparazzi who were invited to photograph the celebrities at the screening. He shaked hands, hugged and talked to every mediaperson. While this was a small gesture, and nothing that requires highlighting the actor, it’s still something very sweet.

So often, in talking about paparazzi and their work, we hardly mention the fact that it’s a job that adds value somewhere. We either comment on their profession or hardly acknowledge it – these actions are just as common among celebrities. So, this gesture also meant giving them the respect that they deserve. Again, this action hardly requires glorification, but it does need acknowledgment because it was the right thing to do – something we hardly witness.

The internet is clearly in awe of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranveer Singh is the human equivalent of a unicorn, if that makes sense.