Written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a comedy-drama film. Starring Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in the primary roles, the film revolves around social issues like female foeticide and patriarchy in the society. The trailer had left people impressed with the cast and the theme of the film.

However, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is receiving mixed reviews from the audience. Here are all the tweets that you should read before watching the film:

Not surprised by the very dull start of #JayeshbhaiJordaar . I said earlier, this was the fate of the movie. pic.twitter.com/QjFNDa6bYW — Salman Abdi (@SalmanAabdi) May 13, 2022

When i heard this title, i thaught it will be a very good social entertainer with right amount of comedy emotions & some action Bt what a waste of powerful talent. It will test ur patience sometimes. Ranveer apni potential pehchano.#Jayeshbhai #RanveerSingh — Atul Kaushik (@maikaunhu_) May 13, 2022

#JayeshbhaiJordaar is setting a wrong narrative and degrading the image of rural India with cringe comedy. But audience is now intelligent and they rejected this movie completely from it's first show. #Bollywood #BoycottBollywood #jayeshbhai — Gourav Verma (@gourav_1901) May 13, 2022

JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR has its share of ‘jordaar’ moments, performances and the message https://t.co/4Hx1Z89NVi — visionary blogs (@BlogsVisionary) May 13, 2022

#JayeshBhai could be marked as #RanveerSingh’s weakest film till date that has compromised elements of entertainment. #KritiSanon & #PankajTripathi starrer #Mimi was a much more entertaining film from Bollywood, based on the same genre. Avoiding #JayeshbhaiJordaar would be fine.. — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 13, 2022

Watch #JayeshbhaiJordaar if you are looking for a genuine, wholesome, entertaining family drama. You will connect sonewhere as a girl. Trust me.

PS more: It is far from being preachy or boring. People are commenting without watching it https://t.co/o7CcilTcJz — Upala KBR ❤ (@upalakbr999) May 13, 2022

#JayeshbhaiJordaarReview: #JayeshbhaiJordaar is a fun film for the family audience to watch in theatres. It's quite a fun ride. The dialouges and the execution of the comedy sequences is tremendous. #RanveerSingh delivers a solid act along with the ensemble cast.

Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/hxPh6yIEK8 — Siddh Shah (@Shah08Siddh) May 13, 2022

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will make you laugh,cry and entertain at the same time. Ranveer Singh proved yet again that he is one actor who can do any kind of role with perfection. @RanveerOfficial #RanveerSingh — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) May 13, 2022

#JayeshbhaiJordaar - “Yeh samaaj sirf humaare paap aur puniya ka hisaab rakhte hai, pyaar ka kya hai?” loved this dialogue from this movie, it’s high on drama with an important message for girl child 🧒🏻 @RanveerOfficial - Brilliant 🤩 with his performance 🥳 — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) May 13, 2022

Jayesh bhai jordaar is based on important social issue but story line is very poor. Director Divyang Thakkar try to add some twist in second half but that was not enough. Even Ranveer singh and other actors also did their best. #MovieReview #JayeshbhaiJordaar **#RanveerSingh — Prashant Jain / प्रशांत जैन (@IamPrashantJain) May 13, 2022

Based on the issue of female foeticide JJ is a extremely boring film which fails to provide entertainment & humor in its narrative. #Ranveersingh act is decent but he couldn’t rise above the monotonous script & direction.



SURE SHOT DISASTER. pic.twitter.com/JSg3m9DLsu — Dr. Natasha Joshi (@iplnewz2022) May 13, 2022

The film was released theatrically on 13th May 2022.