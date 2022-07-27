Desis can't fathom the concept of scroll-down-if-it-upsets-you. The moment they spot people who don't fit into their blueprint of parampara-pratishtha-anushasan, and God forbid if they are celebrities, the flag-bearers of culture rush to terminate their sanskaar-certificate.

Here is the list of celebrities whose photoshoots got embroiled in controversies as what they did to their 'own' bodies made a chuck of Indians go tsk tsk in disapproval.

1. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh recently posed naked for Paper Magazine which well, stripped the country of its sanity. This was followed by an FIR being filed against the actor for 'hurting sentiments of women'. His tush became a 'national issue' that triggered heated debates countrywide.

2. Milind Soman

On his 55th birthday, Milind Soman gifted his fans with a picture of himself running nude on a beach, photographed by his wife. As much as it sparked a meme-fest online, the model also received vicious trolling. The actor commented that if his nude picture had been that provocative, Instagram would have taken it down.

3. Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh took the nation by storm and got lambasted by fans after posing for a magazine cover that featured him and his elder daughter Pooja Bhatt locking lips. It scaled to a point where many religious organizations also protested against this. He furthermore grabbed eyeballs when he said that if Pooja had not been her daughter, he would have loved to marry her.

4. Vidya Balan

In a backless photoshoot, Vidya Balan displayed her sensual side with the saree, sans the blouse which was featured on the cover of FHM India's third anniversary. Showing off her sculpted figure did turn heads which gathered her a huge deal of criticism 'cos how dare she drape a saree without sanskaar?

5. Ranveer Singh

Fans blasted fashion brand Jack and Jones on social media for their sexist advertisement with star Ranveer Singh. Additionally, the actor received criticism and was requested to apologise.

6. Asin Thottumkal

Asin flabbergasted her fans when she posed half-nude for the cover of the controversial Playboy magazine. She mildly covered her body with a gold-bordered white fabric. Her brazen look had offended many folks out there.

7. Nargis

Nargis Fakhri was once the controversy's favourite target. The Bollywood actress was ridiculed for her dare-to-bare behaviour for this photoshoot for a magazine.

8. Jackie Shroff and Zeenat Aman

Back in the year 1984, this photoshoot for a magazine featuring Jackie Shroff and Zeenat Aman sparked controversy when they shared a sensual lip-lock. Call them way ahead of their time?

What are your thoughts on this?