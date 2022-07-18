In an iconic Instagram post (featuring a gorgeous, ripped AF back) former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen showed her bullies who's the boss by calling out their sexist mentality and vulgar choice of words. The internet was to spread rumours about the actress, terming her a "gold digger" after she revealed her relationship with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi.

I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!😉😁❤️

- Sushmita Sen

Fine words, from a fine woman.

Fellow celebrities poured in with their support to the actress:

"Love u Sush my star," wrote Shilpa Shetty.

Queens fix each other's crowns.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned, "Tell em Queen!"

Sushmita Sen will next be seen next in Arya 3. Ram Madhvani's critically praised TV series is currently officially in the scripting phase of production. The show's creators released an official teaser to signal the start of production. How about we hype that instead and not shame a woman for simply having the autonomy of choice.