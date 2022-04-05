Talk shows have always been a bit controversial. But they have managed to keep up with the times, more or less, even the celebrities who appear on them are more often than not very careful about what they say. Not Indian celebrities, though.

1. Technically this wasn't a talk show but Ranbir Kapoor talks about a childhood crush he had on his teacher. So guess what he did?

The actor had revealed that, in his school, all teachers would come in sarees and professors in pantsuits, but Mrs John would come in skirt and he would crawl under the seats to stare at her legs. Yeah, we get you were a kid but that shit is hella creepy, man. Also, why would you go out there and say something like that in public?

#RanbirKapoor talks about having a crush on his teacher and how it landed him in trouble.

2. Emran Hashmi telling Karan Johar if he could steal one thing from Abhishek Bachchan, it would be his wife, from Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriends and from Saif Ali Khan, his wife.

What the actual f**k! I get it's a dumba** show and he probably meant it as a 'joke' or something. But what the actual f***, Emraan. You can't say that about people.

3. Hardik Pandya went on Koffee with Karan and said some really misogynistic crap that almost got him cancelled. But as we now know about cancel culture, it's never really permanent, is it? Louis C.K just won a Grammy for a song about the very thing that got him cancelled. LOL

Pandya and KL Rahul went on Karan Johar's talk show, which somehow had Pandya take a deep dive into sexism and misogyny, objectification of women etc, which got them both severely criticised with even the captain of the Indian Men's cricket team making a statement that Pandya's opinions were his own and didn't reflect the team's values.

4. Ranveer Singh is quite prone to making idiotic statements. Case in point, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, he had Anushka if she wanted her ass pinched by her hero because he was right there.

Anushka looked stunned and responded to him saying, “Don’t talk to me like that.”

5. Like I said, Ranveer Singh is a repeat offender, he's prone to saying dumb sh*t all the time.

Like this time, when he said:

I went from child to boy while watching Kareena Kapoor swim.

Now, why would you say that? That is so god damn stupid, and sexist.

6. When Karan Johar asked Twinkle Khanna what her husband had that the Khans didn't, she said and I quote, 'some extra inches'.

Now, you have to understand, that sometimes funny people cross some lines to get a laugh. Which makes me wonder, why would Twinkle Khanna do it! That's just dumb and stupid and it makes no sense, and if the genders were reversed, she would have had a shitstorm on her hands.

7. It is futile to expect people from the film industry to have a common sense or decent education. Make no mistake, academic degrees are irrelevant in this country if you have the big bucks.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra and Baradwaj Rangarajan from Film Companion, actor Vijay Deverakonda said he believed in dictatorships. Yup, he said that and no, we don't believe he was being sarcastic.

I don't even think everyone should be allowed to vote... Why we're having money and cheap liquor swing a vote, is ridiculous. I'm not saying that rich people should vote. I don't even think rich people should vote. I think the middle class, who have the most at stake, people who are educated and won't get swung by little money...I don't even think everyone should be allowed to vote because they don't know who they're voting for and why they're voting for...

He continues:

I would like to be a dictator if at all. I think that's the way to go. That's the way you can make change. ‘Just shut up...I’m having good intentions’. You don't know what's good for you maybe, but just stick to this and 5-10 years down the line, it's going to pay off. I think somewhere, dictatorship is the right way, but you need to have a good guy.

This has to be the dumbest thing on this list and it has Ranveer Singh twice!

Sometimes, you just have to ask yourself, 'should I say this in front of people and even if there is a 1% chance that the voice at the back of your head says no, just don't do it. This only applies to celebrities BTW.