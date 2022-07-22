Ranveer Singh, in true Ranveer Singh fashion, posed nude for a photo shoot and I've got to say - the man looked dapper AF. Only he could pull off going commando with such grace.

Check out the pics:

Naturally the internet is fawning over his greek god bod:

Not the Bare - Ranveer adventure we were expecting, but just as wild 👌😮 https://t.co/3HT2FhWWsa — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 22, 2022

I love Ranveer. Film stars should be flamboyant. Compulsory criteria. Our current crop is very muted. Love this chappie. Wwwuuuuuuuu. https://t.co/S4YVLADuNE — Anoo Bhuyan (@AnooBhu) July 22, 2022

South Asian Excellence https://t.co/EA3EpDFXT3 — Krishnanand Kelkar (@KrisKelkar) July 22, 2022

girl lemme start watching some indian cinema 🤔 https://t.co/YZsmoelsQ8 — south african regina george (@kissmeriver) July 22, 2022

suddenly i am interested in bollywood https://t.co/LS0WVRYHBc — grovy 🥭 (@grovymango) July 22, 2022

I think I'm gonna start watching Bollywood films you guys, idk. I'm just ready to expand my horizons. https://t.co/MHGbYTACFE — ke (@sokinematic) July 21, 2022

Won't Lie, those Ranveer Singh images are absolute fire🔥❤️‍🔥



He's such a beautiful man, truly someone secure with himself can do this#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/hi5yc0lYH5 — कंगना-शैलपुत्री🔥🔥 (@KangsterLiberal) July 21, 2022

And of course, there were memes:

Me after spending my entire salary on swiggy & zomato #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/brwVN7rZeU — सोज्वळ कार्टी (@sojwalkarti) July 21, 2022

Don't let Ranveer Singh distract you, this is how ideal male body looks like. pic.twitter.com/XcvcBVAGdC — Aman (@Humourlessly) July 21, 2022

#RanveerSingh



Cockroach when I turn on light at night : pic.twitter.com/pLgyG97aV8 — 𓃵 Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) July 21, 2022

Street Dogs Under the Car when it's heavy rain outside🌧️#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/3dBUlbnMMy — Dharmik R (@ProfessorRd24) July 22, 2022

😂 Sorry, I'm not at all here to troll@RanveerOfficial



I just found this picture genuinely funny🤣 #ranveerified #ranveersingh pic.twitter.com/xtZh2alnIH — Meena Choudhary (@MeenaC48) July 21, 2022

Y'all complained about Ranveer Singh's clothes. You deserve to see him without them now. This is all on YOU! — Gareeb Podcaster Papa Shark. 🦈 🇮🇳 (@ThePapaShark_) July 22, 2022

3 year old me when i don't want to take a bath...#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/XbXpvmE5Hw — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) July 21, 2022

tu nanga hi toh aaya hai kya ghanta lekar jaayega pic.twitter.com/aR3tfElLnc — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) July 21, 2022

Stardom takes guts. Love it or hate it, Ranveer Singh has the balls to push boundaries and aim for the extreme. That's what makes Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh. You slay king!