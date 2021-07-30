I was in 9th grade when I first watched the jaw-dropping chemistry of Ranveer and Deepika in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Since then, the couple became my icon of contemporary love.

DeepVeer had been dating for quite a while and finally got hitched in a secret ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

However tying knots together couldn't get Ranveer out of his 'crazy boyfriend' character.

From on-stage to Instagram comments, these 15 times Ranveer Singh has proven that the tag of a husband cannot overshadow the cute, crazy-in-love boyfriend of Deepika Padukone.

1. Like the time when Ranveer was obsessing over Deepika in an interview post their wedding.

2. That time they didn't shy away from a little PDA inside the car post the Gully Boy screening.

3. When Ranveer was spotted fan-boying around Deepika's khoobsurti.

4. When Ranveer, on his knees, received his award from Deepika and then lip-locked on stage at Film Fare Awards 2019.

5. When Deepika welled-up after Ranveer owed his success to their marriage.

6. When Ranveer yet again, with an award in his hand called Deepika his ghar ki lakshmi.

7. When we saw his mandatory birthday post for wifey.

8. That time he publicly gushed over how cute Baby Deepika was.

9. How he's always her cheerleader no matter what.

10. When he couldn't help but proclaim his love for Deepika on her website.

11. When he jumped onto an Instagram trend with Deepika and nailed it!

12. While attending their first awards show as a married couple, how he never missed a chance to let everyone know how proud he was to be with her.

13. When he couldn't stop smiling as Deepika and he returned from their Valentine's Day vacation while being snapped by the paparazzi.

14. That time he commented on Deepika's Instagram post, confessing his love for her... again.

15. How he never misses a chance of taking perfectly imperfect selfies with her.

Yes, it is DeepVeer's world and we're just living in it!