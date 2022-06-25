The trailer for Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls is out and it seems just as adventurous as we'd expect it to be. In the trailer, the actor talks about his adventures to find a flower that apparently never dies. He adds in his filmy style, "Pyaar ke liye log chaand taare tod ke laate hain, main Deepika ke liye ek phool tod ke laane waala hoon."

From the looks of the trailer, Ranveer Singh along with Bear Grylls will travel across jungles, mountains and even caves. All of this while coming across wolves, bears, snakes, and a number of obstacles in the wilderness.

According to the trailer, the format of the show is something that will keep the audience engaged. It'll be an interactive show where the viewer gets to choose how the show proceeds.

However, one thing is for sure, the actor has managed to add a desi-filmy side to the show. Whether it is the 'jai bajrangbali chant' or the 'aal iz well' technique, it's all making it look like an exciting watch.

Watch the complete trailer here:

The show will be available to stream on Netflix, starting July 8.