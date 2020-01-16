Have you been wondering where Smack That singer Akon is nowadays? Why the 90's hit-maker has vanished and what has he been doing with his life?

Well, looks like he's been building his own city.

We're not even making it up. Akon has been given a green light to build his own city in Senegal. It will be known as Akon City.

Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future pic.twitter.com/dsoYpmjnpf — AKON (@Akon) January 13, 2020

In 2018, this singer of Senegalese descent announced his plans for the futuristic 'Crypto City' which would be built on a 2,000-acre land gifted to him by the President of Senegal, Macky Sall.

He added,

It’s a 10-year building block so we’re doing it in stages. We started construction in March [2019] and stage two is going to be 2025.

Not just that, the city will also use the singer's own cryptocurrency called Akoin which was launched in June 2018.