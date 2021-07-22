There are a bunch of talented actors who didn’t come from a filmy background. They didn’t have big banner movies in their hand and started their journey with theatre through their brilliant acting and hard work.

Here are some rare pictures of Bollywood actors from their theatre days that you must have not seen.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Source: Pinterest

2. Shah Rukh Khan & Palash Sen

Source: Vishwa Times

3. Anupam Kher

Source: Instagram

4. Amrish Puri & Naseeruddin Shah

Source: Daily Pioneer

5. Amrish Puri

Source: Twitter

6. Naseeruddin Shah

Source: Jai Arjun Blogspot

7. Rajkummar Rao

Source: Twitter

8. Ayushmann Khurrana

Source: TOI

9. Boman Irani

Source: Rage Theatre

10. Ratnabali Bhattacharjee

Source: Northeast India

11. Swara Bhaskar

Source: Media Infoline

12. Radhika Apte

Source: IWM Buzz

13. Piyush Mishra

Source: Youth Ki Awaaz

14. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Source: The Statesman

15. Pankaj Tripathi

Source: Tata Sky

16. Irrfan Khan 

Source: NDTV

17. Surekha Sikri 

Source: Indian Express

18. Ratna Pathak Shah

Source: Navbharat Times

19. Kirron Kher

Source: Instagram

20. Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub

Source: Instagram

21. Seema Pahwa

Source: Wikibio

22. Ishwak Singh

Source: Ishwak Singh

23. Jitendra Kumar

Source: Stars Unfolded

24. Manoj Bajpayee

Source: Twitter

Who is your favourite actor amongst these?